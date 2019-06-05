What's new to stream in June on Netflix, Hulu, Facebook Watch and more
June's streaming options throw a wide net including network switchovers ("Designated Survivor"), revived landmarks ("The Real World," "Tales of the City") and more.
Now streaming
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) Season 3 finds Elisabeth Moss's June now actively resisting the lords of Gilead. (13 weekly episodes)
Black Mirror (Netflix anthology) Three more creepy/dark tales of techno-paranoia. With Andrew Scott, Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Nicole Beharie.
June 7 Designated Survivor (Netflix pickup) Season 3 features new episodes of Kiefer Sutherland's ex-ABC political drama. (10 episodes)
Tales of the City (Netflix revival) Premiere: Laura Linney, Olympic Dukakis and Paul Gross return for a 10-episode contemporary update on their queer San Francisco kaleidoscope. New generation adds include Ellen Page, Zosia Mamet. (Acorn TV has the '90s original.)
The Black Godfather (Netflix portrait) Director Reginald Hudlin profiles music mogul Clarence Avant, recalled by Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, Lionel Richie, others.
June 10
Straight Forward (Acorn TV series) Premiere: International crime drama, made by Denmark (nordish noir) and New Zealand (amazing landscapes), tracks a con woman fleeing a vengeful crime boss. (8 episodes)
June 12
Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix documentary)- Director Martin Scorsese examines the cultural context of Bob Dylan's 1975 tour.
June 13
MTV's The Real World (Facebook Watch series pickup)- Atlanta hosts the latest group of diverse roommates. (Weekly episodes)
Strange Angel (CBS All Access) Season 2 reaches World War II in historical rocket-scientist saga with occult overtones. Angus Macfadyen joins the cast. (7 weekly episodes)
June 14
Absentia (Amazon Prime) - Season 2 has Stana Katic's once-kidnapped FBI agent rebuilding her family, while still probing dark corners of her past. (10 episodes)
Marvel's Jessica Jones (Netflix) - Season 3 with Krysten Ritter's super-strong private eye now battles a super-smart psycho. (13 episodes)
Trinkets (Netflix young-adult series) Premiere: Shoplifters Anonymous brings together three very different high schoolers. Based on Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith novel. (10 episodes)
June 17
Das Boot (Hulu series import) Premiere: World War II submarine tale, famed from 1981 movie, gets a series sequel. In German, French, English. (8 episodes)
June 20
Riviera (Sundance Now) Season 2 in the global big-money art world involves more mystery and crime. Joining stars Julia Stiles and Lena Olin: Will Arnett, Alex Lanipekun, Juliet Stevenson. (10 episodes)
June 21
Mr. Iglesias (Netflix comedy series) - Premiere: Standup fave Gabriel Iglesias plays a new-school "Kotter," teaching misfits at his old school. Multicamera sitcom with Sherri Shepherd, Oscar Nunez. (10 episodes)
June 24
Martin Clunes' Islands of America (Acorn TV) - "Doc Martin" star's latest travels find him exploring our own country's shores. (4 episodes)
June 26
Stonewall Outloud (YouTube's World of Wonder channel) - Landmark 1989 oral history becomes a 50th anniversary visual retrospective. Collaboration with StoryCorps.
