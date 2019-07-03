Netflix fave "Stranger Things" isn't the only biggie back in July. Soon joining it — long-awaited revivals, final-season wrap-ups and unscripted takes on everything from fashion to football.

The Last Czars (now on Netflix) — Premiere: Docu-reconstruction details the early 20th century end of Czar Nicholas II's Russia dynasty, and the coming of the country's communist revolution. From the team behind "One Strange Rock." (six episodes)

Hackerville (now on HBO Now/HBO Go) — Premiere: Cybercrime specialists investigate bank hacks in Germany and Romania. From HBO Europe. (six episodes)

Something Weird films (now via TheFilmDetective.tv) — Subscription service adds vintage curios like "Teenage Jungle" and "Girl on a Chain Gang." (Free with ads; $4/month or $35/year ad-free)

Summer Camp Island (now on Cartoon Network app) — New adventures stream before their cable debuts. (10 episodes)

Harlots (July 10, Hulu) — Season 3 of this women-made series tracks 18th century Londoners running a brothel. (eight episodes)

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (July 12, Netflix) — Season 2 of Guillermo Del Toro's animated alien fantasy stars the voices of Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Nick Offerman. (13 episodes)

Kinky Boots (July 15, BroadwayHD) — London's West End production of the Cyndi Lauper-Harvey Fierstein musical features Killian Donnelly and Matt Henry.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

London Kills (July 15, Acorn TV) — Season 2 of Acorn's first straight-to-series commission presents new elite murder cases, alongside the mystery of the team commander's missing wife. With Hugo Speer, Sharon Small. (five episodes)

Peter Cushing as Doctor Who (July 16, BritBox) — New to the service are the British horror icon's mid-1960s feature-film adaptations: "Dr. Who and the Daleks" and "Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D."

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (July 19, Netflix) — Fresh passengers with host Jerry Seinfeld include Eddie Murphy, Ricky Gervais, Seth Rogen, Martin Short, Jamie Foxx, Bridget Everett. (11 episodes)

Queer Eye (July 19, Netflix) — Season 4 keeps the new Fab Five in Kansas City, Missouri, for more sweet personal/business makeovers. (eight episodes)

All or Nothing (July 19, Amazon Prime) — Season 4 of the NFL Films docuseries peeks inside Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers. Jon Hamm narrates. (eight episodes)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (July 23, BroadwayHD) — Peter Firth, Jeremy Brett and John Gielgud headline 1976 production.

Another Life (July 25, Netflix) — Premiere: Katee Sackhoff stars as an astronaut leading a mission to find alien intelligence. (10 episodes)

Veronica Mars (July 26, Hulu) — Season 4, finally! Kristen Bell's 2004-2007 UPN hour makes its long-awaited return, with Enrico Colantoni back as her co-sleuthing dad, plus originals Jason Dohring and Ryan Hansen. Cast additions include J.K. Simmons, Patton Oswalt. (eight episodes)

Orange Is the New Black (July 26, Netflix) — Season 7 concludes the groundbreaking prison series, tracking Piper on the outside and others still inside, all considering the ways their lives have changed. (13 episodes)

The Boys (July 26, Amazon Prime) — Premiere: When superheroes go bad, their peers hold them to account. From showrunner Eric Kripke, with Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Elisabeth Shue. (eight episodes)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (July 31, Hulu) — Premiere: Rom-com devotee Mindy Kaling co-created this American take on friends reuniting for a London wedding that kicks off a year of chaos. (10 episodes)