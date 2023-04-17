Netflix keeps 'Love Is Blind' fans waiting for live reunion

Love isn't patient, love isn't kind — at least if you ask the fans of Netflix's “Love Is Blind.” Viewers had to wait more than an hour to watch the season 4 reunion special set to stream live Sunday — Netflix's second-ever live event on its own platform.

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, was to stream from Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Netflix subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time — and those who did were still there an hour later. The show finally started airing for some — seemingly live — around 9:16 p.m., although other Netflix users still reported difficulties accessing the content.

“We are sorry we're late,” Vanessa Lachey said, the sole acknowledgment of the delay at the top of the broadcast.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon … we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix tweeted at 9:29 p.m. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

On Monday, Netflix tweeted that the reunion would be available globally at 3 p.m. “Promise.”

A request for comment from Netflix was not immediately returned. Netflix's first livestreaming event, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” did not experience any apparent technical difficulties.

On Twitter, Netflix had acknowledged the delay without offering an explanation. At two minutes past the initial start time, it promised the special would be on in 15 minutes. Seven minutes later, the company tweeted: “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait....” along with a picture of one of the season's “villains.”

Before the show finally aired, Vanessa Lachey had taken to Instagram — briefly live, perhaps ironically — from the set to try to entice viewers to stay on, indicating the delay was a technical issue in a post thanking fans for being patient and captioned: “Apparently we broke the internet!”

“This is so 2023,” she said.