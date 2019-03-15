TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

Netflix cancels 'One Day at a Time' reboot after 3 seasons

Created by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, it was among the few TV series with Latinos as the lead characters.

Justina Machado attends the Los Angeles premiere of

Justina Machado attends the Los Angeles premiere of "One Day at a Time" Season 2 on Jan. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Netflix is canceling "One Day at a Time" after three seasons.

In a statement Thursday, the streaming service's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, called it "disappointing" that more viewers didn't discover the sitcom.

A tweet on a Netflix company account said not enough people watched to justify renewing it, and called the cancellation a difficult step.

Created by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, it was among the few TV series with Latinos as the lead characters.

Justina Machado played a single Cuban-American mom and military veteran, with Rita Moreno as her mother.

It was a reboot of the original "One Day at a Time," which was co-created by Norman Lear and aired from 1975-84 with stars Valerie Bertinelli and Bonnie Franklin.

Lear was among the Netflix series' executive producers.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lilly Singh arrives at WE Day California at YouTube star Lilly Singh to host her own NBC late-night show
Whoopi Goldberg attends the October 2018 world premiere Whoopi Goldberg cheered on her return to 'The View'
Hauppauge-raised Lori Loughlin hosts the Bella magazine white Hallmark drops Loughlin after arrest in college scam
Talk show hosts Howard Stern and Wendy Williams Howard Stern, Wendy Williams feuding
Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Maggie Siff 'Billions' review: Better than ever
Grace Van Dien as Katie Campbell in NBC's 'The Village': By-the-numbers tear-jerker