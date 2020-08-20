TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

Netflix announces 'Pinocchio' cast

Ewan McGregor will voice Cricket in Netflix's new

Ewan McGregor will voice Cricket in Netflix's new version of "Pinocchio." Credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer

By The Associated Press
Print

The cast for Netflix’s new “Pinocchio” film has been chosen.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that newcomer Gregory Mann will assume the title role along with Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro will direct the stop-motion animated musical.

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix," del Toro said in a statement. “We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat."

Other cast members include Oscar winners Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett. Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and Ron Perlman will also have roles in the film.

“Pinocchio” will be based on Carlo Collodi's tale. The musical will follow the journey of a wooden boy who is magically brought life by a puppet-maker's wish.

The story will be set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy. The film is set to debut in theaters and on Netflix.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

"America's Got Talent" contestant Shevon Nieto, originally from LI's Nieto withdraws from AGT after giving birth
Judges Luke Bryan, left, Lionel Richie and Katy 'American Idol' judges sign up for another season
Stefan Holt, who has been an anchor at WNBC's Stefan Holt leaving station for Chicago
DeShuna Spencer is the founder of kweliTV, which Black streaming services are on the rise
NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer said he was NBC's Ron Meyer leaving after settlement with woman
During the pandemic, Gaten Matarazzo has been working 'Stranger Things' star working at restaurant
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search