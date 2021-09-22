TODAY'S PAPER
Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl's catalog

The works of late British novelist Roald Dahl

The works of late British novelist Roald Dahl are set to become animated children's series for Netflix, according to the streaming giant, including a rebooted "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" directed by Taika Waititi. Above, Dahl pictured in 1971. Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Dumont

By The Associated Press
Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author's characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal builds on a partnership struck in 2018 to create a slate of animated TV series, under which "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is getting a reboot by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Netflix is working with Sony on an adaptation of "Mathilda the Musical."

The new deal paves the way for Netflix to bring all of the author's back catalog to screens.

"These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture — the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more," Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Co. and Dahl's grandson, said in a joint statement.

Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74 but his books, which also include "The BFG," "The Twits" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox," remain popular with young readers, with more than 300 million copies sold worldwide and translations in 63 languages.

