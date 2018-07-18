"Springsteen on Broadway," Bruce Springsteen's acclaimed solo show, will premiere worldwide on Netflix on Dec. 15, coinciding with the final night of its sold-out run at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

"The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce's entire audience, intact and complete," Springsteen's longtime manager and former album producer Jon Landau, 71, said in a statement, adding that the "simultaneous worldwide release . . . is particularly important for our massive international audience."

The Tony Award-winning acoustic and spoken-word show, based on Springsteen's autobiography, "Born to Run," began in previews Oct. 3 and opened Oct. 12 for what was announced as a short limited run. Overwhelmingly popular, with tickets for the general public available only through a digital lottery system, the show was extended multiple times for what will total 236 performances. The show includes an appearance by his wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Springsteen, 68, began his recording career with the 1973 album "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." The winner of 20 Grammy Awards, he has released 18 studio albums, and his song "Streets of Philadelphia" won a 1993 Oscar.

"We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one-man show," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film, and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time."