Netflix announces deal for film about Thailand's cave boys

Netflix is joining with the production company for the movie "Crazy Rich Asians" to make a film about last July's dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks.

Netflix and SK Global Entertainment said they acquired the rights to the story from 13 Thumluang Co. Ltd., a company that Thailand's government helped establish to represent the interests of the boys and their coach, who attended the news conference for the announcement Tuesday in Bangkok.

Thailand's Culture Ministry in March first unveiled the deal, announced as a miniseries. Deputy government spokesman Weerachon Sukoondhapatipakat was quoted then as saying that the families of the cave survivors would each be paid 3 million baht ($94,000).

A date for the project to be release wasn't disclosed.