TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Netflix announces deal for film about Thailand's cave boys

Members of the Wild Boars, the soccer team

Members of the Wild Boars, the soccer team that was rescued from a flooded cave, attend a public discussion in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 6, 2018.  Photo Credit: AP / Gemunu Amarasinghe

By The Associated Press
Print

Netflix is joining with the production company for the movie "Crazy Rich Asians" to make a film about last July's dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks. 

Netflix and SK Global Entertainment said they acquired the rights to the story from 13 Thumluang Co. Ltd., a company that Thailand's government helped establish to represent the interests of the boys and their coach, who attended the news conference for the announcement Tuesday in Bangkok.

Thailand's Culture Ministry in March first unveiled the deal, announced as a miniseries. Deputy government spokesman Weerachon Sukoondhapatipakat was quoted then as saying that the families of the cave survivors would each be paid 3 million baht ($94,000).

A date for the project to be release wasn't disclosed.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes is writing new HBO to air 'Gilded Age' series from 'Downton Abbey' creator
Elsie Fisher in A24 Film's "Eight Grade" directed Meet Kanopy: A different kind of streaming service
Monica Raymund, seen at the 2016 Winter TCA New Starz series about opioid crisis filming on LI
Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) "Dragonstone" throne in HBO's 'GoT's' Dragonstone throne coming to LI mall
Emily Watson in HBO's "Chernobyl." 'Chernobyl': Powerful, remarkable miniseries
John Singleton, the filmmaker whose groundbreaking 1991 drama Recent notable deaths