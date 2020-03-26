NBC pulls 'New Amsterdam' NYC flu pandemic episode

NBC has pulled an episode of "New Amsterdam" about a flu pandemic in New York City, where the series is also filmed. Recurring guest star Daniel Dae Kim earlier tested positive for coronavirus, while other crew members have also fallen ill. The episode was scheduled to air on April 7.

In an essay posted Wednesday on Deadline.com — where the postponement was first reported — showrunner David Schulner supported the move, writing that the episode, called "Pandemic," was "about a flu pandemic overtaking our fictional hospital in New York. During a bad year, influenza can kill up to 80,000 Americans. We wanted to get this message out. And the best way to do that was to scare you so bad you’d be washing your hands during the commercial breaks."

"We shot a fictional pandemic episode right before a real pandemic hit," Schulner wrote. "People are dying in real life. Do we really want to watch fake people die too? Some would say yes. It’s not for nothing 'Contagion' and 'Outbreak' are at the top of the iTunes chart." But "the world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts."