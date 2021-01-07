TODAY'S PAPER
Homebound viewers boost New Year's Eve ratings; a CNN high

Confetti flies after the New Year's Eve Ball

Confetti flies after the New Year's Eve Ball drops in a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan on Jan. 1. Homebound viewers boosted ratings for ABC's and CNN's Dec. 31 prime time coverage. Credit: AP / Craig Ruttle

By The Associated Press
Stuck at home on a pandemic New Year's Eve, TV viewers turned to Ryan Seacrest, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in big numbers for a virtual celebration, with Times Square largely empty as the ball dropped.

ABC's "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" with host Seacrest drew 18.4 million viewers in the hour between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., an increase of 5% over 2020’s audience.

CNN ushered in 2021 with its highest-rated New Year's Eve special on record, with 3.4 million people tuning in to share the evening hosted by Cooper and Cohen.

The ABC special's first hour and an episode of CBS' "60 Minutes" were the only non-football programs to make last week's top 20 list of most-watched shows, according to Nielsen figures released Wednesday.

NBC was the highest-rated broadcast network last week, averaging 4.6 million viewers in prime time.

By The Associated Press

