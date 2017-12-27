What are you doing New Year’s Eve?

If it involves staying in and watching TV, we have your Sunday night covered.

AULD LANG SYNE

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (Sunday 8-11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.-2:13 a.m., ABC/7) Ryan Seacrest is now the master of ceremonies for this TV tradition live from the countdown capital, Times Square, with street reporter Jenny McCarthy. Mariah Carey is back, attempting to redeem herself after a rocky performance last year, along with Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland. Taped acts from the West Coast party, hosted by Ciara, include Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Florida Georgia Line and more. Plus, Imagine Dragons from New Orleans, Britney Spears from Las Vegas.

New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey (Sunday 8-10 p.m., 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Fox/5) The “Family Feud” comic and co-host Maria Menounos go live in Times Square, welcoming Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Backstreet Boys, Macklemore, Flo Rida, Celine Dion and Neil Diamond.

New Year’s Eve Live (Sunday 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., CNN) Andy Cohen (Bravo chatfest “Watch What Happens Live”) joins Times Square host Anderson Cooper this year. Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin take over at 12:30 from New Orleans.

All-American New Year (Sunday 8 p.m.-1 a.m., FNC) Channel mainstays Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters co-host from Times Square starting at 10 p.m. Earlier “Countdown to 2018” coverage features Ed Henry, Lisa Boothe and Dean Cain.

Feliz 2018! (Sunday 9 p.m.-3:15 a.m., Univision) Times Square, San Antonio, Las Vegas and Disney’s California Adventure host merriment and music from Bad Bunny, Banda El Recodo, Bronco, Carlos Vives, Chiquis, Ha*Ash, Karol G, Leslie Grace, Luis Coronel, Mau and Ricky, Olga Tañon and Sebastian Yatra.

Bienvenido 2018 (Sunday 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Telemundo) Times Square live feed with Danna Paola includes 2017 highlights, plus music from Zion & Lennox, Gerardo Ortiz, Jencarlos, Paty Cantú, Victor Manuelle, Nacho and Gente de Zona.

SUNDAY MARATHONS

Breaking Bad (2 p.m.-1:10 a.m., Monday 2 p.m.-1:20 a.m., AMC) Bryan Cranston’s Emmy-laden series celebrates 10 years since its debut by encoring entirely on weekends through January, starting from the beginning.

More drama options “The Twilight Zone” (4 a.m.-Tuesday 4 a.m., Syfy); “Game of Thrones” seasons 6 and 7 (9 a.m.-1:55 a.m., HBO2).

Comedy shows “Parks and Recreation” (Saturday into Sunday 2 a.m.-Monday 6 a.m., E!); “Newhart” (5 a.m.-Monday 5 a.m., except 10-11:30 p.m., Antenna TV); “In Living Color” (noon-1 a.m., Aspire); “The Odd Couple” (10 p.m.-Monday 9 p.m., WLNY/10/55); “The Honeymooners” (11 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday, WPIX/11).

Animation “The Simpsons” (movie Sunday at 6 p.m., episodes start 8 p.m.-Monday night at midnight, FXX); “Rick and Morty” (11 p.m.-4 a.m., Cartoon).

Movies Harry Potter from “Goblet of Fire” to “Deathly Hallows” (7 a.m.-midnight, Freeform); “Jurassic Park” films (10 a.m.-2 a.m., Spike); classic married-sleuth mysteries “The Thin Man” (8 p.m.-6:45 a.m., TCM); Jessica Biel, Seth Meyers, Sarah Jessica Parker in 2011 ensemble rom-com “New Year’s Eve” (8 and 10:30 p.m., TBS).