What to watch New Year's Eve, Day

Pop TV will air a marathon

Pop TV  will air  a marathon of its signature series, "Schitt's Creek," starring (from left) Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.   Credit: Pop TV/Pop TV

By Diane Werts Special to Newsday
You know TV's usual suspects for New Year's Eve and the holiday. We're here to spot other viewing options this Tuesday-Wednesday — oddities, marathons, retro returns, film festivals.

Laugh your way through midnight with WLIW/21. Improv comic pioneer turned top director Mike Nichols is on "American Masters" (Tuesday at 11 p.m.), followed by Mark Twain Prize ceremonies with Bill Murray (midnight) and David Letterman (1:30 a.m.).

Music gets "Unplugged" on MTV Live, with Bleachers (Tuesday at 8 p.m.), Shawn Mendes (at 9), Biffy Clyro (10), The Cure (11) and Trey Songz (11:30 p.m.).

And BBC America's weeklong marathon of "Doctor Who" (through Thursday 5 a.m.) climaxes with new episode "Skyfall, Part 1" (Wednesday at 8 p.m.).

SERIES MARATHONS

Comedy stackups include current gem "Schitt's Creek" (Pop, Tuesday noon-Wednesday 11 p.m.), starring "SCTV's" Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara as rich folk marooned broke in a small town. Catch all five seasons before the sixth starts Jan. 7.

Retro laughs come from "The Odd Couple" (WLNY, Tuesday 10 p.m.-Wednesday 9 p.m.), "NewsRadio" (Antenna TV, Wednesday 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., 11 p.m.-5 a.m.), and "The Conners" antecedent "Roseanne" (Cozi TV, Wednesday 10 a.m.-midnight).

Inspired sketches fill 2000s sensation "Chappelle's Show" (Comedy, Wednesday 9 a.m.-5 a.m.) and 1970s gamechanger "Monty Python's Flying Circus" (IFC, Tuesday night at midnight-9:15 a.m.).

Dramas are led by 2019's final season of "Game of Thrones" (HBO2, Tuesday noon-7:10 p.m.) and first season of "Watchmen" (HBO2, Wednesday noon-9 p.m.). There's also Syfy's traditional run of '60s classic "The Twilight Zone" (Tuesday 6 a.m.-Wednesday/Thursday 4 a.m.).

Animated favorites include "The Simpsons" (FXX, continues through Tuesday night 2 a.m.), "South Park" (Comedy, Tuesday 9 a.m.-2 a.m.), and "SpongeBob SquarePants" (NickToons, Tuesday 9 p.m.-6 a.m.).

Reality runs include "Dr. Pimple Popper" (TLC, Tuesday 1 p.m.-4 a.m.) and "A Very Brady Renovation" (HGTV, Wednesday 7-11 a.m.).

MOVIES

Marvel's movie juggernaut began with 2008's Robert Downey Jr. hit "Iron Man" (Freeform, Tuesday at 7:55 p.m., Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.). Rival DC's comic universe got a boost from Jason Momoa's 2018 "Aquaman" (HBO, Tuesday at 10:15 p.m.; HBO Family, Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.). More adventure film franchises: "The Hunger Games" (AMC, Tuesday 9 a.m.-Wednesday 5 a.m.), and "The Fast and the Furious" (Showtime2, Tuesday 6 p.m.-1:20 a.m.).

The '80s laugh again in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (IFC, Tuesday 2 p.m.-midnight) and National Lampoon's "Vacation" movies (IFC, Wednesday 9:15 a.m.-2:15 a.m.).

Golden-age Hollywood sparkles on TCM. William Powell and Myrna Loy star in six witty mysteries led by "The Thin Man" (Tuesday 9:15 a.m.-8 p.m.), followed by the four song-and-dance collections of "That's Entertainment" (Tuesday 8 p.m.-5 a.m.). Film channel Movies! spotlights the musical mastery of Fred Astaire (Tuesday 9 a.m.-4:40 a.m.).

Musicals fill a more modern mix on Encore Classic (Tuesday 9:45 a.m.-1:10 a.m.), where all-day titles include "The Producers," "Mamma Mia" and "The Blues Brothers."

Sci-fi goes midcentury on TCM (Wednesday 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.), with futuristic favorites like "Forbidden Planet" and 1973's original "Westworld."

