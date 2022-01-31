News 12 Long Island has added former "Today" and "Good Morning America '' consumer reporter Janice Lieberman, the station announced Monday. Lieberman, who most recently has been a contributor at WABC/7, joins Monday as consumer reporter and anchor.

Doug Geed, who has been with News 12 Long Island since the station's 1986 launch, was named anchor of its 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts, News 12 announced.

Both the new hire and promotion were part of several announced changes Monday, two weeks after a newsroom reorganization that led to the departure of four of News 12's best-known on-air reporters and anchors, including Jackie Lukas, sports anchor Jamie Stuart, and reporters Christine Insinga and Shari Einhorn. News 12 on Monday also formalized the promotion of Thema Ponton to full-time anchor/reporter. Ponton, like Insinga and Einhorn, had worked at News 12 in what had been termed by the station as a part-time capacity.

Monday's moves — which include the hiring of new 10 p.m. co-anchor Mackenzie Maynard from WTNH/8 in Hartford, Ct. — did not appear to directly fill those vacancies. Jacques Natz, News 12 general manager said in a statement, "The mix of our veteran News 12 anchors with new accomplished anchors, reporters and meteorologists further strengthens News 12’s role in providing high-impact content in our award-winning newscasts."

In a news release, News 12 said:

— Starting Feb. 7, Geed will move from the mornings, where he has been an anchor for more than 25 years, to the 5 and 10 p.m. broadcasts. In addition, Geed will continue to host his long-running "The East End." Maynard, who will co-anchor the 10 with Geed, will specialize in education coverage.

— Rich Barrabi, who has been anchoring at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. will move to the mornings where he will be added as anchor, but also launch a new daily morning feature that "will focus on developing and breaking news through the integration of broadcast, digital and social media content into the [morning] newscast."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— Addison Green, an Elmont native who joined News 12 recently from KHOU/11 in Houston, was formally named a News 12 meteorologist, and will anchor weather news for both News 12's Long Island and Westchester feeds. News 12 has also added a new crime reporter, Krista McNally, who worked briefly for the station in 2020, and before that as a reporter for Verizon's FiOS 1 News. She joins from Fox News, where she was homepage/social media editor.

— Macy Egeland, who had been co-anchoring the 10 p.m.newscast, will move to weekend mornings on Feb. 12, anchoring for both Long Island and Westchester and contributing reporting on the morning and 5 p.m. newscasts.