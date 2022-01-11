Four senior News 12 Long Island reporters and anchors exited the channel Friday in a newsroom reorganization, owner Altice has confirmed.

Veteran anchor Jackie Lukas, sports anchor Jamie Stuart along with reporters Christine Insinga and Shari Einhorn announced their departures on social media posts. News 12 spokeswoman Erin Smyth declined to name those involved.

"After nearly 16 years my time at News 12 has come to an end," Lukas posted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Saturday. "It's still surreal and hard to digest [but] that being said, wow, what a journey it has been!"

Lukas had been the weekend morning anchor for News 12 since 2006, and had also worked there as a general assignment reporter.

After nearly 16 years my time at News 12 has come to an end. It's still surreal and hard to digest...That being said, wow, what a journey it has been! So what is next? I'm not sure. I'm leaving all my options open, but for starters I'm going to enjoy my family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GbSxSminGb — Jackie Lukas (@jackielukas) Jan 09, 2022

Stuart — who began his career at Neighborhood News 12 after graduating from Syracuse University — announced his departure by saying in a video post over the weekend that "last night was my final night on the air. Twenty-one years done. But the memories I have covering my favorite teams and telling your stories will last forever." He concluded by saying in part, "it's been a dream come true talking sports for a living, especially because my daughters were able to see me do it.."

BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Career change ⬇️

(And if any outlet has room for a multiple time Emmy award winning sports and news reporter...Holla at your boy!)

@nyjets @MSGNetworks @snyjets pic.twitter.com/QJaCImvd2R — jamie stuart (@_JamieStuart) Jan 08, 2022

Insinga, a Babylon native who had been with News 12 since 2003 after beginning her career as an intern there in 2000, posted on Twitter Monday that "I've spent close to 20 years reporting for News 12 LI. My time there has come to a close. Grateful & blessed to meet so many amazing people along the way & work w[with] some of the best in the business!"

❣️ New Chapter❣️ I've spent close to 20 years reporting for News 12 LI. My time there has come to a close. Grateful & blessed to meet so many amazing people along the way & work w some of the best in the business! Thank u too all who played a part!

Can't wait to see whats next💜 pic.twitter.com/BlM01YPlEB — Christine Insinga (@cinsinga12) Jan 10, 2022

Einhorn, News 12's longtime health reporter, wrote in part in her Facebook post, "It’s really hard to say goodbye especially after so long… After nearly 28 years, my time at News 12 Long Island has come to an end. It’s hard to believe and I’m still processing it all.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

" I started as an intern WAY back in 1993 while I was getting my master’s degree…and I never left. After interning, I worked my way up from a freelancer to a full-timer and then a part-timer when my boys were born."

Insinga, Stuart and Lukas could not be reached immediately for comment. Einhorn declined further comment.

The reorganization was announced internally in early November when Altice told staffers that it planned to eliminate several part-time positions along with a sports anchor job. It said the part-time jobs would be converted to two full-time reporting jobs while the sports anchor role would turn into an investigative reporter role.

Janet Meehan, vice president of communications for Altice, said "News 12 opened up full-time reporting positions to address the content needs of the network and what our viewers want, and part-time reporters were invited to apply for those full-time roles." However, she confirmed Tuesday that two of those positions, including the investigative reporter role, still remain open.

When asked last fall about the reorganization — which was scheduled to take place Jan. 7 — Altice released a statement attributed to Jacques Natz, News 12 general manager, which said in part, "As News 12 continues to expand and strengthen its news organization, we are focusing additional resources" to cover investigative and consumer stories. "As a result, we’ve created several full-time journalism positions to align with our programming content."