Nick Jonas signs on as 'Voice' coach

Nick Jonas will join Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton

Nick Jonas will join Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend next season on "The Voice." Photo Credit: Getty Images for MTV/Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Nick Jonas will replace the departing Gwen Stefani as a coach next season on the NBC singing competition "The Voice."

Jonas, 26, made the announcement Monday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as part of a comedic routine involving video from returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

"Nick Jonas! How you doing, buddy?" boomed country star Shelton, 43. "I heard that you're going to be a new coach on 'The Voice' and I wanted to, first of all, say congratulations, I guess. But second of all, I wanted to voice some concerns that I have," he kidded. "I'm going to have to look through the rules because this is my TV show. I'm not sure that you're even old enough to be a coach on 'The Voice.' "

He added he was certain that Jonas was "going to get your butt kicked, buddy. Welcome"

Clarkson, 37, noted she and Jonas are both native Texans and so "should maybe team up and form an alliance," while Legend, 40, joked that, "Our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton. We have to form an alliance — me, you, Kelly. We team up, we beat Blake, nothing else matters."

Season 18 of "The Voice" is set to begin this spring.

