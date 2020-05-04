TODAY'S PAPER
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in scripted TV series

Actor Nicolas Cage and Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage

Actor Nicolas Cage and Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil, left; Netflix

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a scripted series for Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

Variety said Monday that the eight-episode series will be based not on the recent Netflix documentary miniseries, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," but on a June 2019 Texas Monthly article, "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild."

The 56-year-old Cage, an Academy Award winner for 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas," has done virtually no television other than his screen debut, as Nicolas Coppola, in an ensemble comedy-variety pilot in 1981.

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, 57, the former owner of an Oklahoma exotic-animal park, was found guilty last year of charges including attempting to hire an assassin to kill an animal activist. He is appealing his conviction in the murder-for-hire plot and several wildlife violations, for which he was sentenced to 22 years in prison this January.

