Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage says that Amazon Prime Video's planned "Tiger King" series, in which he was set to star as real-life owner Joe "Joe Exotic" Shreibvogel, has been canceled.

"We should clear the record," Cage, 57, told the trade magazine Variety in an article posted Tuesday. "I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it's no longer relevant."

Newsday has confirmed the project is no longer in development.

Inspired by last year's Netflix documentary miniseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," the planned eight-episode scripted series was based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild." The surprise-hit Netflix documentary had covered Shreibvogel, aka Joe Maldonado-Passage, the owner of an Oklahoma exotic-animal park, and his feud with Florida big-cat rescuer Carole Baskin. In Jan. 2020, Shreibvogel was sentenced to 22 years in prison for crimes including attempting to hire an assassin to kill Baskin. He is appealing his conviction.

Cage's scripted series began development in spring 2020 under Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. In Sept., Amazon Studios came aboard. It is unrelated to the scripted miniseries "Joe Exotic," starring Sea Cliff native Kate McKinnon as Baskin, which was announced in Nov. 2019 and was based on the Wondery podcast network's "Over My Dead Body" true-crime series. That miniseries is scheduled to run on NBC, its streaming service Peacock and the basic-cable network USA.

Cage, currently earning good critical notice for the film drama "Pig," opening Friday, has done virtually no scripted television other than his screen debut, as Nicolas Coppola, in an ensemble comedy-variety pilot in 1981.

He won a best-actor Oscar for his work in "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995), and earned a second nomination for "Adaptation" (2002). In addition to his work in several prestige projects through the decades, he is equally known for his prolific string of independent and oddball movies. "There's less pressure and more oxygen in the room on an independent movie to express yourself," Cage told Variety.