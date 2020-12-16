TODAY'S PAPER
'Night Court' reboot in the works with John Larroquette

John Larroquette will return as prosecutor Dan Fielding

John Larroquette will return as prosecutor Dan Fielding in NBC's new "Night Court" series. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/AFP Contributor

By Daniel Bubbeo
"Night Court" is about to come to order again.

John Larroquette will reprise his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding in a reboot of the NBC series that ran from 1984 to 1992, Deadline.com reports. The actor, who won four Emmy Awards as Fielding, will also serve as a producer on the new series which is being developed by NBC. Melissa Rauch ("The Big Bang Theory") is the executive producer.

The update will center on Abby Stone, daughter of Harry Stone, the unorthodox judge with a penchant for magic and Mel Torme played by Harry Anderson, who died in 2018. Like her father, she is also a judge at a Manhattan night court who presides over some unusual cases.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

