This year's North Fork TV Festival will take place during a one-day "drive-in" event at the Castello di Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue next month, organizers announced Wednesday.

The unusual-times-unusual-measures plan replaces the North Fork's theater venues in Greenport. Festival co-founder Noah Doyle indicated last May that he was searching for outdoor sites. "To have a good viewing experience requires a lot of things [but] there are places in Greenport and the North Fork that have large parking lots, and we're exploring those," the Commack native said at the time.

The Borghese Vineyard does not, in fact, have a particularly large parking lot, but it is surrounded by open fields, where the festival will take place.

This year's event will screen two pilots, followed by a Q&A with showrunners that will be moderated by News 12 anchor and reporter Elisa DiStefano. Unlike past festivals, attendees will have to sit in their cars to watch.

“2020 has been a year no one expected, but we are proud to have found a safe way to celebrate the 2020 North Fork TV Festival," Doyle said in a statement.

The pilots will be judged by a jury that includes Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker of CBS' "Blue Bloods") and veteran TV sci-fi writer and showrunner, Rockne O'Bannon ("Farscape").

The Oct. 17 festival will run from 7 to 9 p.m., with parking arrivals starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 per car. The event, per North Fork, will run rain or shine.