CBS planning 'Northern Exposure' revival
CBS is developing a revival of its quirky 1990s hit "Northern Exposure."
The network told trade outlets Tuesday that original star Rob Morrow would also serve as an executive producer. In the 1990-95 fish-out-of-water dramedy, the actor played big-city doctor Joel Fleischman, compelled to work in tiny Cicely, Alaska, as a condition of the state subsidizing his education.
Series creators Joshua Brand and John Falsey are returning, and John Corbett, who played radio host Chris Stevens, is serving as a producer. The network said the sequel series has Fleischman returning to Cicely for a funeral, and meeting new townsfolk as well as reuniting with old friends.
"Northern Exposure" won seven Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Drama in 1992.
