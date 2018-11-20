CBS planning 'Northern Exposure' revival

CBS is developing a revival of its quirky 1990s hit "Northern Exposure."

The network told trade outlets Tuesday that original star Rob Morrow would also serve as an executive producer. In the 1990-95 fish-out-of-water dramedy, the actor played big-city doctor Joel Fleischman, compelled to work in tiny Cicely, Alaska, as a condition of the state subsidizing his education.

Series creators Joshua Brand and John Falsey are returning, and John Corbett, who played radio host Chris Stevens, is serving as a producer. The network said the sequel series has Fleischman returning to Cicely for a funeral, and meeting new townsfolk as well as reuniting with old friends.

"Northern Exposure" won seven Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Drama in 1992.