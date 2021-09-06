TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell Health Nurse Choir gets set to compete on 'AGT' semifinals

The Northwell Nurse Choir competes for a spot in the "America's Got Talent" finals on Tuesday.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir, which sailed through the live quarterfinals of NBC's "America's Got Talent" last month with its stirring rendition of "You Will Be Found" from Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen," sings in the live semifinals Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The 18-member choir, collected from 10 mostly Long Island hospitals in Northwell Health's 23-hospital system, had started its "AGT" journey on the season premiere, with a medley of "Lean on Me" and "Stand by Me." The performance earned the choir a Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel, sending it directly to the quarterfinals.

The choir was formed last year by the nonprofit group Nurse Heroes, which teamed with producer Emilio Estefan and others for the "Nurse Heroes Live!" online benefit on Thanksgiving, performing amid a roster of music stars. Subsequent appearances have included the online 75th anniversary event for the humanitarian organization CARE International on May 11, and WNBC/4's Memorial Day special "Side By Side: A Celebration of Service," honoring healthcare workers and the military.

Among the choir's Long Island nurses are Jodi Beasley, Darice Borlaza and Lisa Kennedy of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park; Gaelle Clesca, Julieta Hernandez and Emanuel Remilus of Cohen Children's Medical Center, also in New Hyde Park; Janelle Garcia, Keshia Jaboin and Christian Montanez of North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset; Winnie Mele and Ben Thomas of Plainview Hospital; and Josh Hombrebueno of South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

In addition to a shot at the $1 million grand prize, the choir and the other remaining contenders compete for the opportunity to star in the "America's Got Talent Las Vegas Live" stage show at the Luxor hotel and casino this fall.

