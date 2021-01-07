Oheka Castle in Huntington will be spotlighted in the upcoming streaming series "Castles USA."

The storied estate, which has hosted the weddings of celebrities including Jonas Brothers singer Kevin Jonas, 'N Sync singer Joey Fatone and "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom professionals Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, will appear in Episode 5 of the show, which premieres on the subscription streaming service Fox Nation on Monday. Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro hosts.

The 127-room Gilded Age estate built in 1919 for financier and philanthropist Otto Hermann Kahn has been seen in numerous TV shows and films, and photos of Oheka were used to represent Xanadu in the opening montage of Orson Welles' film classic "Citizen Kane." Along with Herbert Bayard Swope's mansion Lands End in Great Neck, Oheka Castle served as an inspiration for Jay Gatsby's estate in F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel "The Great Gatsby."

Pirro, 69, headlines Fox News Channel's legal discussion program "Justice w/Judge Jeanine."