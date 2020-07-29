Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland, who died over the weekend in Paris at 104, will be saluted with a 24-hour marathon of her films as part of Turner Classic Movies' Summer Under the Stars lineup beginning on Aug. 23.

Among the 11 movies on the schedule is her biggest success, the 1939 epic "Gone With the Wind" (at 8 p.m.) in which she played Scarlett O'Hara's romantic rival Melanie Hamilton. Also on the bill are three of her pairings with frequent co-star Errol Flynn — "Captain Blood" (1:45 p.m.), "Dodge City" (4 p.m.) and "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (8 p.m.) — and her Oscar-winning turns in "The Heiress" at midnight followed by "To Each His Own" at 2:15 a.m.

For the full lineup, go to tcm.com.