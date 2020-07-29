TODAY'S PAPER
TCM to present 24-hour salute to Olivia de Havilland on Aug. 23

Olivia de Havilland with her Oscar for "The

Olivia de Havilland with her Oscar for "The Heiress," which will be shown on TCM on Aug. 23. Credit: INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP via Getty Images

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland, who died over the weekend in Paris at 104, will be saluted with a 24-hour marathon of her films as part of Turner Classic Movies' Summer Under the Stars lineup beginning on Aug. 23.

Among the 11 movies on the schedule is her biggest success, the 1939 epic "Gone With the Wind" (at 8 p.m.) in which she played Scarlett O'Hara's romantic rival Melanie Hamilton. Also on the bill are three of her pairings with frequent co-star Errol Flynn — "Captain Blood" (1:45 p.m.), "Dodge City" (4 p.m.) and "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (8 p.m.) — and her Oscar-winning turns in "The Heiress" at midnight followed by "To Each His Own" at 2:15 a.m.

For the full lineup, go to tcm.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

