Pop TV picks up Netflix's canceled 'One Day At a Time'

This image released by Netflix shows Rita Moreno

This image released by Netflix shows Rita Moreno in a scene from "One Day At A Time." Photo Credit: AP/Michael Yarish

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — There are more days ahead for "One Day at a Time."

The CBS Corp.-owned cable channel Pop TV says Thursday it's greenlighted a new season of the reboot canceled by Netflix.

In a statement, Pop TV president Brad Schwartz called the series both "culturally significant" and funny.

The original 1975-84 sitcom about a single white mom was reimagined with a Latino family at its center, a TV rarity.

Justina Machado stars as Penelope Alvarez, a Cuban American parent and military veteran, with Rita Moreno playing her mother, Lydia.

"One Day at a Time" was dropped by Netflix earlier this year after three seasons, prompting an outcry from fans. The streaming service said not enough people watched the show to justify renewing it.

Famed producer Norman Lear, who co-created the original series and is executive producer of the remake, said he was "heartbroken" when it was canceled.

"Today, I'm overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on," Lear said in a statement.

Pop TV says the new 13-episode season is planned for 2020.

By The Associated Press

