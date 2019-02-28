TODAY'S PAPER
Winfrey to interview Jackson accusers in post-film special

Oprah Winfrey at the Cecil B. DeMille Award

Oprah Winfrey at the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on  Jan. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — An Oprah Winfrey interview with two men who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them as boys will air immediately after a documentary on the men.

HBO and the Oprah Winfrey Network announced Wednesday that the special, "Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland," will air simultaneously on both channels Monday at 10 p.m.. That's just after the conclusion of the two-night airing of "Leaving Neverland."

The networks say the pretaped interview by Winfrey will be with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, and the film's director, Dan Reed, in front of an audience of people affected by sexual abuse.

The family and estate of Jackson, who died in 2009, have denounced the documentary and HBO's decision to air it, saying it spreads falsehoods about a man not alive to defend himself.

