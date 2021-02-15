TODAY'S PAPER
Oprah Winfrey to interview Harry and Meghan for CBS special

Oprah Winfrey (L) attends the premiere of OWN's

Oprah Winfrey (L) attends the premiere of OWN's "Love Is_" at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.  In this Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his then-fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.  Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images;AP Photo/Matt Dunham

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Oprah Winfrey will interview England's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a 90-minute CBS special next month.

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" will air March 7. The network announced that the wide-ranging interview begins with former actress Meghan, 39, "covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," followed by a joint interview with Prince Harry, 36, discussing the couple's move to the U.S. and renunciation of royal duties and privileges in order to live as private citizens.

On Sunday, their representative announced that Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child. They already are parents to son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns 2 in May.

