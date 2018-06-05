TODAY'S PAPER
'Orange Is the New Black' sets its sixth-season premiere date

Uzo Aduba, second from left, in "Orange Is

Uzo Aduba, second from left, in "Orange Is The New Black," returning for a sixth season. Photo Credit: Netlifx/Jojo Whilden

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
More than a year since the last season was released, the acclaimed prison comedy-drama "Orange Is the New Black" will return for season six on July 27.

 The streaming service Netflix on Tuesday posted a teaser trailer on social media, showing the aftermath of last season's siege at the fictional Litchfield Penitentiary in upstate New York. As smoke wafts across the cafeteria and a prison transport bus outside ferries away captured rioters, a narrator states, "This is a whole new world."

Following the date, graphical text reads, "To the max" — a reference to the maximum-security sister facility sometimes seen in a series that has largely taken place at Litchfield's minimum-security prison. 

Two-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba as well as fellow cast-members Danielle Brooks and Selenis Leyva retweeted the 20-second video.

