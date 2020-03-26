TODAY'S PAPER
'Our Country' lineup announced

Country music stars Miranda Lambert, left, Keith Urban

Country music stars Miranda Lambert, left, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood appear in a composite image.  Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
The Academy of Country Music announced an all-star list of performers for its at-home special that is airing on CBS on April 5, in lieu of its delayed awards show. Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church are among 23 performers that will be featured in “ACM Presents: Our Country.”

The ACMs delayed the scheduled awards show to Sept. 16. It will be hosted by Urban.

Other stars who will be performing at home for the special include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, and Thomas Rhett.

The special will also feature a tribute to the late country legend Kenny Rogers, who died March 20, by Bryan, Paisley and Rucker.

