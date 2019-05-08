Oxygen Media has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian West's efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused. It's a move by the network to expand its true-crime programming.

The project has the working title, "Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project." It comes after her disclosure that she's studying to be a lawyer.

Last year, she lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for nonviolent offenses. President Donald Trump commuted her sentence and signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts.

Oxygen said in a statement Kardashian West has dedicated "personal resources" to the cause of reform.