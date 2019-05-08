TODAY'S PAPER
Oxygen greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary

The project has the working title, "Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project." It comes after her disclosure that she's studying to be a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co.

Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration in New York on  Oct. 9, 2018.

By The Associated Press
Oxygen Media has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian West's efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused. It's a move by the network to expand its true-crime programming.

Last year, she lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for nonviolent offenses. President Donald Trump commuted her sentence and signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts.

Oxygen said in a statement Kardashian West has dedicated "personal resources" to the cause of reform.

By The Associated Press

