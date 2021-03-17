Pam Dawber, the real-life wife of star Mark Harmon, will finally appear on his 18-year-old CBS drama "NCIS," reports Entertainment Weekly.

She'll show up on the April 6 episode playing Marcie Warren, described by the network as "a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth." She will appear in four episodes.

Her appearance on the show marks the first time Dawber and Harmon, who have been married since 1987, have ever appeared together in a TV series.

Dawber, 69, of course is best known for her work opposite Robin Williams in the 1978-82 comedy "Mork & Mindy." She also starred in the 1986-88 sitcom "My Sister Sam" with Rebecca Schaeffer, the young actress who was fatally shot by a stalker in 1989.