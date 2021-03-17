TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Pam Dawber to guest star on husband Mark Harmon's 'NCIS,' report says

Pam Dawber's four-episode arc on "NCIS" begins April

Pam Dawber's four-episode arc on "NCIS" begins April 6. Credit: Invision / AP / J. Emilio Flores

By Newsday Staff
Print

Pam Dawber, the real-life wife of star Mark Harmon, will finally appear on his 18-year-old CBS drama "NCIS," reports Entertainment Weekly.

She'll show up on the April 6 episode playing Marcie Warren, described by the network as "a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth." She will appear in four episodes.

Her appearance on the show marks the first time Dawber and Harmon, who have been married since 1987, have ever appeared together in a TV series.

Dawber, 69, of course is best known for her work opposite Robin Williams in the 1978-82 comedy "Mork & Mindy." She also starred in the 1986-88 sitcom "My Sister Sam" with Rebecca Schaeffer, the young actress who was fatally shot by a stalker in 1989.

By Newsday Staff

More Entertainment

Scott Kolbrenner, a Hewlett native, is a contestant LI native to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Chase Vacnin of Merrick, far right, is one LI teen stars in 'Drama Club,' 'Sopranos' movie
Newsday spoke with Merrick's own Chase Vacnin, who Long Islander Chase Vacnin stars in Nickelodeon series
Katie Thurston, right, Michelle Young have been named Michelle Young, Katie Thurston named next 'Bachelorettes'
Angela Nicholas as Donna Heinel and Matthew Modine 'Operation Varsity Blues': Hybrid doc probes admissions scandal
Public relations firms are calling for transparency PR firms: Golden Globes must reform or stars will boycott
Didn’t find what you were looking for?