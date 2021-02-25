A plethora of programming on Paramount+ will include revivals of "Inside Amy Schumer," from the Rockville Centre-raised comedy star, as well as "Frasier" with Kelsey Grammer, the police drama "Criminal Minds," the children's shows "iCarly" and "Rugrats," the music showcase "Yo! MTV Raps" and more, including numerous original series, films and specials.

The subscription streaming service will also feature such spinoffs as the newsmagazine "60 Minutes+," the animated series "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years," two new "Star Trek" shows, and a drama under the working title "6666," the numerical name of a ranch in the world of the Paramount Network cable series "Yellowstone."

Additionally, some upcoming Paramount Pictures features will make their streaming debut on Paramount+ immediately following a theatrical release window of 30-45 days, including "A Quiet Place Part II," PAW Patrol: The Movie" and the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film.

These and other announcements Wednesday from parent company Viacom come ahead of the media giant transitioning its streaming service CBS All Access to Paramount+ on March 4.

"Inside Amy Schumer" ran on Comedy Central from 2013-16, winning a 2014 Peabody Award and a 2015 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The launching pad for Schumer's movie and Tony Award-nominated Broadway career, it returns with five specials.

The acclaimed "Frasier," which ran 11 seasons on NBC from 1993-2004, will be rebooted with star Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as psychiatrist-turned radio host Dr. Frasier Crane. No other cast or plot details were given. Also being revived is BET's pro-football comedy "The Game," with a mix of original cast and new players. TV Land's "Younger" moves here for a seventh season.

New comedy series include the prequel "Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies"; "Guilty Party," starring Kate Beckinsale; the animated "The Harper House"; and a weekly topical-news comedy starring Trevor Noah. As well, the police comedy "Reno 911" gets a special, "Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon."

The "Star Trek" franchise expands with the drama "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the USS Enterprise, and the animated children's series "Star Trek: Prodigy."

Among other dramas is a 10-episode continuation of CBS' 2005—2020 FBI procedural "Criminal Minds," and series based on the films "Flashdance" (1983), "The Italian Job" (1969, remade 2003), "Love Story" (1970), "The Man Who Fell To Earth" (1976), and "The Parallax View" (1974), and on the "Halo" video game franchise.

Original dramas include "Land Man," set in the Texas oil industry; the Michigan-set "Mayor of Kingstown," starring, per trade reports, Jeremy Renner; and the Western "Y: 1883." A miniseries will be based on the making of the movie "The Godfather."

The newsmagazine spinoff "60 Minutes+" features correspondents Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane, Wes Lowery and Laurie Segall.