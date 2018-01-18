TODAY'S PAPER
‘Party of Five’ reboot gets 21st-century immigration twist

The revamped series centers on five children struggling to survive as a family after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

The original cast of Fox's

The original cast of Fox's "Party of Five" appear in a 1999 image. Freeform, a Disney-owned network, is at work on reboot of the series. Photo Credit: FOX / STEPHEN DANELIAN

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
“Party of Five,” the 1994-2000 Fox series about five young siblings opting to care for themselves when their parents are killed in a car accident, is being rebooted.

Sony Pictures Television said Thursday that original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman have been given a “put pilot” commitment from the Disney-owned cable network Freeform, which is geared toward young adults. A put pilot is a deal in which a network faces penalties if a pilot — a series tryout episode — is not aired.

Rather than the Salinger family of the original, the reboot centers on the five Buendias children as they struggle to survive as a family after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

Rodrigo Garcia, whose credits include episodes of Showtime’s “The Affair,” will direct the pilot, written by Keyser, Lippman and Michal Zebede, a former “Castle” story editor and a journalist for Time, Ha’aretz and others, who is of Costa Rican and Panamanian descent. Keyser, Lippman and Garcia are executive producers, with Zebede co-executive producer. Development on the series began in September.

No cast was announced. The original series starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Jennifer Love Hewitt and others. “Time of Your Life,” a spinoff starring Hewitt, ran a single season on Fox in 1999-2000.

