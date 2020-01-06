Weekend meteorologist Pat Cavlin has left News 12 Long Island
Pat Cavlin, the weekend meteorologist for News12 Long Island, has resigned to take on the role of full-time weekend meteorologist for the Fort Myers, Fla. NBC affiliate WBBH/20. He starts his new job on Jan. 20.
"I was always part-time at News 12," said Cavlin, 28, in an interview late Monday, who said he had sought a full-time position when longtime News 12 meteorologist Bill Korbel left after a 25-year run last September. When Samantha Augeri — returning to News 12 after a run at WNYW/5 — was named instead, Cavlin said "I got my stuff out there and got a bite. It's tough because this is home for me."
Brooklyn-raised until he was 13, Cavlin grew up in Westbury and went to Holy Trinity HIgh School in Hicksville. After college (SUNY Oswego) he joined News 12 as a part-timer, then went to Georgia and returned to News 12 two years ago as weekend/ evenings meteorologist.
He called leaving "bittersweet," but "I was shocked at the outpouring of support I got from viewers. It was honestly overwhelming how many people were upset" after he posted news of his departure on Facebook.
