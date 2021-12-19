Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Paul Rudd, crowned this year's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on "Saturday Night Live," but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode, featuring "Ant-Man" star Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew "due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."

By the time 11:30 p.m. rolled around, the entire cast — save for Kenan Thompson and Michael Che — and most of the crew had been sent home, too, Tom Hanks told viewers. Hanks opened the show, which forewent its usual cold open skit, to announce the departure from the show's planned Christmas episode. The episode was the NBC show's last of 2021.

Hanks was joined by former "SNL" stalwart Tina Fey, both sporting their Five-Timers jackets.

"As you know, I started the Five-Timers Club," Hanks said, addressing Fey.

"Like you started COVID," Fey retorted, alluding to the star's coronavirus diagnosis in March 2020.

Rudd was scheduled to return to Studio 8H as host for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. Despite the show dispensing with its usual format, the pair announced that Rudd would still be inducted into the club and called Thompson, as the longest-tenured cast member, to do the honors.

"Congratulations on hosting the show four-and-a-half times," Thompson told Rudd.

British pop star Charli XCX had been scheduled to perform but announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that she would not be allowed to perform.

"Due to the limited crew at tonight's taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead," she wrote. "I am devastated and heartbroken."

The show said on social media that those who had won tickets to the night's show would receive more information soon.

"SNL" also had returned to 30 Rockefeller Center for its 46th season after implementing COVID-19 protocols, but booted singer Morgan Wallen from that season's second episode for breaking rules. And just last month, an SNL performance on set by British singer Ed Sheeran was nearly derailed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Other live shows in New York have been devastated anew by the recent coronavirus surge, with many Broadway stages forced to go dark because of outbreaks. Mayor Bill de Blasio this past week declared omicron "in full force" in New York, snuffing out holiday mainstays like the Rockettes Christmas show and threatening others yet — all portending another holiday season without much cheer.