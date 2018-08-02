TODAY'S PAPER
PBS to air Fred Rogers documentary, 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'

The film has earned more than $20 million in its eight weeks in theaters, a blockbuster by documentary standards.

Fred Rogers rehearses the opening of his PBS

Fred Rogers rehearses the opening of his PBS show, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," during a 1989 taping in Pittsburgh.  Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
With Fred Rogers’ legacy back in the spotlight, PBS wants viewers to remember that public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

PBS stations will air the acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” as part of the “Independent Lens” showcase. The film has earned more than $20 million in its eight weeks in theaters, a blockbuster by documentary standards.

Rogers’ “powerful” approach to children’s programming is an ongoing influence at PBS, Paula Kerger, president and CEO of the Public Broadcasting Service told the Television Critics Associatedion at their Summer Press Tour.

One direct link: The animated series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” from creator Angela Santomero and the Fred Rogers Co.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the TV debut of “Mister Rogers.” An airdate for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” wasn’t announced.

