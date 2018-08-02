With Fred Rogers’ legacy back in the spotlight, PBS wants viewers to remember that public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

PBS stations will air the acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” as part of the “Independent Lens” showcase. The film has earned more than $20 million in its eight weeks in theaters, a blockbuster by documentary standards.

Rogers’ “powerful” approach to children’s programming is an ongoing influence at PBS, Paula Kerger, president and CEO of the Public Broadcasting Service told the Television Critics Associatedion at their Summer Press Tour.

One direct link: The animated series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” from creator Angela Santomero and the Fred Rogers Co.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the TV debut of “Mister Rogers.” An airdate for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” wasn’t announced.