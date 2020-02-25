Did Pete Davidson just announce his departure from "Saturday Night Live?"

Maybe, or probably — with the odds favoring that "probably."

In a wide-ranging interview with Power 105.1 "Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God, posted on YouTube Monday, Davidson confirmed that — "yeah" — he will leave the show, but stopped short of announcing a specific departure date.

Davidson is in the midst of his 7th year, which tends to be the witching-hour for "SNL" cast members who typically decide by that point whether to stay or "extend" — unless showrunner Lorne Michaels makes the decision for them. Instead, Davidson, 26 — who called Michaels a "father figure" — said there will be a "time and place," without further elaborating.

"SNL" stars, especially breakouts, often muse about the exit ramp, and have for generations (according to Variety, Colin Jost also talks about leaving in the pages of his forthcoming memoir, out in April). What's so unusual about the Davidson interview is that it exposed a fissure with both the franchise and other cast members. "It's a cutthroat [expletive] show, with everyone trying to get their [expletive] to be the next thing," he said. "It's not loving, caring [place] — you're not going to get coddled over there. They don't give a [expletive] at the end of the day."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He also said he complained — presumably to Michaels — about "'Weekend Update,'' where he is both contributor and material: "I personally think I should be done because they make fun of me," he told Charlamagne. "I am like cold open political punchlines and 'Weekend Update' jokes. I'm like 'whose side are you on?' I have a weird feeling in that building [30 Rock] where I don't know whose team I'm playing for — if I'm the joke or in on the joke."

He added, "last year I wanted to be my last year, but I'm still around, trying to knock it away."

"SNL" declined to comment, although perhaps coincidentally (or not) began streaming Monday a two-part "Weekend Update Rewind" of Davidson's appearances on the segment.

Davidson, meanwhile, has post-"SNL" options and opportunities. He'll star in "Suicide Squad 2" next summer, and this summer in a Judd Apatow comedy, "The King of Staten Island," loosely based on his own life.