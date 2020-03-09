Pete Buttigieg to guest-host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announced on the "Today" show Monday that he'll guest-host Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late-night show on Thursday, reports Deadline.com. (Kimmel will be taping a 20th-anniversary celebrity version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire.")
“We’re lining up a great slate of guests,” Buttigieg told "Today's" Craig Melvin. “Patrick Stewart is coming on, so we are very excited about that.” Buttigieg also says he'll do a segment with animal trainer Dave Salmoni.
As for whether he'll be doing a monologue, Buttigieg said: "Hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that. I think it is going to be fun. The thing about running a presidential campaign is you will have been focused on one thing and one thing only. It is nice to be able to zoom out and come back at life.”
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.