Pete Buttigieg to guest-host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacts to audience members during his speech to supporters in South Bend, Ind., Sunday, March 1, 2020.  Credit: AP/Robert Franklin

By Newsday Staff
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announced on the "Today" show Monday that he'll guest-host Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late-night show on Thursday, reports Deadline.com. (Kimmel will be taping a 20th-anniversary celebrity version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire.")
 

“We’re lining up a great slate of guests,” Buttigieg told "Today's" Craig Melvin. “Patrick Stewart is coming on, so we are very excited about that.” Buttigieg also says he'll do a segment with animal trainer Dave Salmoni.

As for whether  he'll be doing a monologue, Buttigieg said: "Hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that. I think it is going to be fun. The thing about running a presidential campaign is you will have been focused on one thing and one thing only. It is nice to be able to zoom out and come back at life.”

