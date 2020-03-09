Pete Buttigieg to guest-host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announced on the "Today" show Monday that he'll guest-host Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late-night show on Thursday, reports Deadline.com. (Kimmel will be taping a 20th-anniversary celebrity version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire.")





“We’re lining up a great slate of guests,” Buttigieg told "Today's" Craig Melvin. “Patrick Stewart is coming on, so we are very excited about that.” Buttigieg also says he'll do a segment with animal trainer Dave Salmoni.

As for whether he'll be doing a monologue, Buttigieg said: "Hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that. I think it is going to be fun. The thing about running a presidential campaign is you will have been focused on one thing and one thing only. It is nice to be able to zoom out and come back at life.”