"Pivoting," an upcoming Fox sitcom set in an unspecified, middle-class Long Island town, comes from writer-creator Liz Astrof, a Seaford native who as a young adult lived in Massapequa Park. The show is part of the network's 2021-22 lineup and is set for a midseason premiere, Fox announced this week.

"Pivoting" centers on three women, childhood friends, who are shocked from their complacency when a fourth friend unexpectedly dies: Amy (Eliza Coupe, "Happy Endings"), an office worker and mom; Sarah, a burned-out doctor (Maggie Q, "Designated Survivor"); and Jodi (Ginnifer Goodwin, "Once Upon a Time").

"If Colleen's death has taught as anything," Jodi tells the others over post-funeral cocktails in a scene from the show's trailer, "it's that we don't know how much time we have left. We have to live our best lives now." Their attempts to do so, according to Fox's description of the show, lead to comedically "impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond and proving it's never too late to screw up your life."

"I'm so grateful to the many awesome, talented people that got us here!!" wrote Astrof, 51, on Instagram, captioning a photo of a trade magazine with a headline about the "Pivoting" pilot going to series and a photo of the three stars. "Also, I'm in this picture, but juuuust about 10ft out of frame," she joked before thanking the show's three production companies and, familiar to any Long Islander, Entenmann's.

Astrof has explored working-class and middle-class life as an executive producer of shows including "The Conners," "2 Broke Girls" and "The King of Queens." The 1988 Seaford High School graduate told the Jewish Journal in 2019, "I grew up in a very working-class town … Seaford, Long Island, and those are the people I relate to the most. The shows I grew up watching, like 'The Odd Couple,' 'All in the Family' and 'Laverne & Shirley,' were those people. They were normal." She also noted, "We were the only Jews in our town, which is very funny to people on Long Island."

In her 2019 nonfiction book, "Don't Wait Up: Confessions of a Stay-at-Work Mom," Astrof — a mother of two, married to "Supernatural" and "A.P. Bio" producer Todd Aronauer and living in Sherman Oaks, California — described a traumatizing childhood with her father and stepmother, Lester and Cathy Astrof, who owned and managed the real estate brokerage Fitzgerald Properties and now live in Las Vegas. Her brother, Jeff Astrof, also is a TV writer-producer ("Trial & Error," the upcoming "Shining Vale").

"Pivoting" also stars Tommy Dewey, JT Neal and Marcello Reyes. Interestingly, the show's trailer shows a broadcast station, WZVR. Those are the same call letters of the fictional TV station broadcasting news reports in Netflix's "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones" and other Marvel Comics dramas.

It was unclear whether the show would be filmed on Long Island.