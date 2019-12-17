TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

Post Malone to headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo

 In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.  Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

You can ring in the New Year with Post Malone: The rap-pop star will perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” in New York City on Dec. 31.

Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette — joined by the cast of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” — will also perform at the event, which will air live from Times Square on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The annual New Year’s Eve affair will include celebrations from multiple cities. Performers from Hollywood include Green Day, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and Ciara, who will host the event.

Usher, Sheryl Crow and “Pose” star Billy Porter — who will host — will perform in New Orleans. Jonas Brothers will perform from Miami.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Countess Luann (aka Luann de Lesseps) puts us 'Real Housewives' star brings her holiday cabaret show to LI
Comedian Amy Schumer, left, and reality-TV star and No joke: Amy Schumer's a big Kardashian fan
This image provided by Zola shows a scene In reversal, Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ads
Long Island-raised astronaut Mike Massimino flew on two Report: LI astronaut's life may become NBC sitcom
Carol Silva at the Friars Club in Manhattan, News 12's Carol Silva reflects on her nearly 50-year career
After nearly a half-century in broadcast news, spanning Carol Silva looks back at her almost half-century in news
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search