The 71st Annual Emmys arrive Sunday on Fox (Ch. 5,8 p.m.) to officially settle the matter that already seems like a foregone conclusion: "Game of Thrones" and Julia Louis-Dreyfus or some other worthy nominee?

"Game of Thrones" is seeking its fourth drama title, matching "Hill Street Blues," "Mad Men" and "The West Wing," while Louis-Dreyfus is seeking her seventh (eighth overall) outstanding comedy actress Emmy for "Veep." Don't bother Googling: That's never happened before, not even close.

But prohibitive favorites, as these are, can sometimes be surprised on Emmy night. Rachel Brosnahan is up for her second straight comedy actress for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and the Emmys do have a habit of repeating comedy winners year to year (see: Louis-Dreyfus).

Meanwhile, "Thrones" was an unprecedented spectacle, for TV anyway, but plenty of fans downgraded this 8th and final season from prior ones. Did Emmy voters hear their discontent, leading them to check the box for HBO's "Succession" or maybe Netflix's "Ozark?"

Beyond the usual assortment of questions and cliffhangers, the 71st Emmys are in fact transitional ones — a farewell tour or victory lap for some giants that dominated this stage in years past and which will not return for the 72nd. Besides "Thrones" and Louis-Dreyfus, they include "Veep," "The Big Bang Theory," "House of Cards," "Empire" and "Orange Is the New Black."

Fox's telecast from the Microsoft Theater will celebrate these franchises, which lead to its decision to go host-less for the time since the 55th Primetime Emmys in 2003. Fox chief Charlie Collier said at the recent TV critics' press tour in Beverly Hills that "you have to look at the trade off [because] if you have a host and an opening number, that’s 15-20 minutes" that would have otherwise gone to the series' salutes.

He could have added another benefit too: The show might just end on time Sunday.

In comedy, the nominated shows are "Barry," "Fleabag," "Russian Doll," "Schitt's Creek," "The Good Place," "Maisel," and "Veep." The other nominated dramas are "Better Call Saul," "Killing Eve," "Ozark," "Pose," and "This Is Us."

And one of the most closely watched, and anticipated, categories is outstanding limited series: "Fosse/Verdon," "Sharp Objects," and the frontrunners "Chernobyl," "Escape at Dannemora" and "When They See Us."

Meanwhile a few numbers to consider: "Game of Thrones" scored a total 32 nominations for the 8th and final season (for a total 160) and has already picked up 10 Emmys, at last Sunday's Creative Arts Awards.

But the big ones are yet to come. Does the biggest yet await?