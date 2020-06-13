TODAY'S PAPER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez join Puerto Rican Day Parade TV special

Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Siempre, Luis" attends

 Lin-Manuel Miranda of  "Siempre, Luis" attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - Day 2 on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Rsie Perez attends the "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn" World Premiere at the BFI IMAX on January 29, 2020 in London, England.  Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Rich Polk

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Pérez, Esaí Moráles and other performers have joined the stars headlining the National Puerto Rican Day Parade TV Special airing noon Sunday on WABC/7.

The parade organization on Thursday  announced that while the 63rd annual event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously announced 90-minute special has added Puerto Rican luminaries that also include Gilberto Santa Rosa, La India and Pedro Capó. Hosting arey WABC-TV's Joe Torres and David Novarro along with Sunny Hostin, co-host of "The View."

The program will feature the traditional Afro-Puerto Rican dance and musical style bomba, historically used as a peaceful form of protest and cultural pride.

