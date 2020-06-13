Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez join Puerto Rican Day Parade TV special
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Pérez, Esaí Moráles and other performers have joined the stars headlining the National Puerto Rican Day Parade TV Special airing noon Sunday on WABC/7.
The parade organization on Thursday announced that while the 63rd annual event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously announced 90-minute special has added Puerto Rican luminaries that also include Gilberto Santa Rosa, La India and Pedro Capó. Hosting arey WABC-TV's Joe Torres and David Novarro along with Sunny Hostin, co-host of "The View."
The program will feature the traditional Afro-Puerto Rican dance and musical style bomba, historically used as a peaceful form of protest and cultural pride.
