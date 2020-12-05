TODAY'S PAPER
New Queen Latifah drama gets post-Super Bowl debut showcase

Queen Latifah stars in CBS' rebooted "The Equalizer."

Queen Latifah stars in CBS' rebooted "The Equalizer."  Credit: Michael Greenberg / CBS via AP

By The Associated Press
Queen Latifah's upcoming drama series has scored a touchdown. CBS says "The Equalizer" will get the coveted post-Super Bowl slot next February to showcase its debut.

"The Equalizer," a reboot of the 1980s series about a retired intelligence agent turned private detective, stars Latifah as an ex-CIA agent and single mom who helps those "with nowhere else to turn," according to a network description.

The series will immediately follow the conclusion of CBS Sports' Sunday, Feb. 7, Super Bowl LV broadcast, with subsequent episodes of "The Equalizer" airing at 8 p.m. Sundays, CBS said Thursday.

A special edition of Stephen Colbert's daily "The Late Show" will follow late local news on Super Bowl night, the network also announced.

The returning series "FBI" also is getting special treatment, with an episode following the NFL's AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24. The series returns to its regular Tuesday at 9 p.m. time period with an original episode on Jan. 26.

The other daily CBS late-night program, James Corden's "The Late Late Show," will air a weekend edition on the night of the conference championship and after local newscasts.

