5 shows to watch on Quibi, the new smartphone streaming service

Launching Monday on a smartphone near you, Quibi is a streaming service with a twist. A lot of them, in fact, each about seven minutes long.

Yes, much-hyped Quibi is finally here but what exactly is a "Quibi?" (The name comes from "quick" + "bite")? Honchos Meg Whitman (former eBay chief and Cold Spring Harbor native) and Jeffrey Katzenberg (DreamWorks co-founder) have enlisted hundreds of showrunners and celebrities to create series for a platform that by fall will have 175 mini-shows, movies, documentaries and news/information programs. Quibi is for smartphones or tablets only and it's free the first three months, then $4.99 a month with ads, $7.99 without.

If Netflix is engineered for horizontal bingeing, Quibi is designed for vertical: You flip past shows like beer sips at a tasting event, pausing only when the spirit, or sip, moves you. Judgments are either instant or suspended — and it shouldn't take you seven minutes to suspend that judgment either.

Quibi offered 24 of Monday's launches for review. Here are five that intrigued me:

"I Promise'' A year (2018) inside Akron, Ohio-based I Promise School where kids are taught to overcome day-to-day challenges in a nurturing environment, with lots of high-fives, hugs, and — if they're lucky — a LeBron James sighting because King James produced this.



"Most Dangerous Game" One of Quibi's so-called "movies-in-chapters," stars Liam Hemsworth as a guy dying from cancer who accepts a challenge from another guy (Christoph Waltz) to be hunted, thus earning a million bucks for his family. Sure — ridiculous — but at least it looks good and so do those leads.

"You Ain't Got These" Lena Waithe-hosted unscripted about the sneaker culture where "if people want to feel like gods, they put on a pair of kicks." Unclear whether this is a long (or short) commercial for Nike, but this is an idea with real legs.

"Run This City" Docuseries about indicted Falls River, Mass. mayor Jasiel Correia, who just may be Quibi's own Joe Exotic. Or maybe not. But this easily intrigues.

"Survive" Based on the 2012 YA novel by Alex Morel, with Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins as the only survivors of a plane crash, this opens dark — very dark (her character is suicidal) — but "Survive" is far and away the most compelling Quibi launch.

"Memory Hole" Will Arnett hosts a show about pop culture events we have conveniently forgotten, or (as he explains) this is about "pop culture history so painful that no light can escape it." The light will escape here. Flat out winner, and easy best of Monday's show-dump.