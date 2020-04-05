3 daytime shows returning with live material

Three syndicated daytime talk shows are returning Monday with new episodes or segments, broadcast from their hosts' homes.

Food maven Rachael Ray will use her own kitchen "for an hour of new recipes made with pantry staples, solutions for cooking dilemmas, and bit of fun along the way as she's joined by her husband, John Cusimano," said her namesake show's producers in a statement. The syndicated series airs locally on WABC/7 at 2 p.m.

New episodes are scheduled to air each Monday and Friday, with reruns the remainder of the week. Monday will feature three dishes with chickpeas, including homemade hummus, as well Cusimano's variation on the vodka, lime juice and ginger-beer cocktail, the Moscow mule. Friday's edition will focus on canned tuna and include a segment with HGTV YouTube contributors Andrew Boza and Dennis Setteducati, of the Astoria, Queens-based "Crafty Lumberjacks," offering DIY crafts for Easter.

"This is a weird time, right? I can't say there's a silver lining; that's just a wild exaggeration," Ray, 51, says on Monday's show. "But there are found moments every day, and this is our found moment for myself, John, and [the couple's dog] Isaboo that we get to share our home and some time with our viewers."

Also returning Monday is "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (WNBC/4 at 3 p.m.), with daily episodes featuring guests including Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend via video chat.

Additionally, "The Wendy Williams Show" (WNYW/5 at 10 a.m., WWOR/9 at 4 p.m.) will begin interspersing new segments from Williams' home in New York City, with "her signature take on pop culture stories, 'Hot Topics,' and other show staples like 'Ask Wendy' and celebrity interviews," producers said.