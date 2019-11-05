TV chef and cookbook author Rachael Ray brings her daytime talk show to Port Washington's North Shore Animal League America in Tuesday's episode, airing at 2 p.m. on WABC/7.

The occasion is the unveiling of the nationally recognized no-kill shelter's new cage-free cat facility Bianca's Furry Friends, opening to the public later this month and featuring a room named for longtime supporter Ray.

"The cat's out of the bag now, baby!" riffs Ray, 51, in a promotional tweet for the episode, teasing, "Why am I hanging out with Beth and Howard Stern in a room full of cats?" Beth Stern, wife of the Roosevelt- and Rockville Centre-raised radio icon Howard Stern, has long been involved with the shelter and spearheaded the new facility.

Interior designer John Gidding, a frequent guest on Ray's show, crafted the room's plywood trees and catwalks and other features, inspired by the forests of upstate New York where Ray was born and raised. "It looks like the Adirondacks” she marvels in the episode. The namesake room was a surprise to her, Gidding says.

The tweeted promo includes the ribbon-cutting ceremony, with Beth Stern, 47, wielding a pair of giant scissors as Ray, Howard Stern and Billy Joel, holding a kitten, stand with her and others.

On Monday afternoon, the North Shore Animal League America tweeted a photo of Beth Stern and Ray smiling at each other as Stern holds a cat and Ray touches Stern's head in The Rachael Ray Room. "Set your DVR's for a very special Rachael Ray Show tomorrow featuring a sneak peak of our new state-of-art adoption center!" the NSALA wrote. "Warning! You’ll want to grab the tissues for this one! #GetYourRescueOn."