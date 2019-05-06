It's like a "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" scene in real life: Rachel Bloom, who co-created that CW musical-comedy TV series about a slightly insane Rebecca Bunch, is calling on her speakerphone while driving to, of course, therapy.

"Yes! Exactly!" Bloom, 32, agrees with a laugh. And the synchronicity continues with "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live," in which song-and-dance numbers from her just-concluded series come to three-dimensional life with a warmup show Sunday, May 12, at The Paramount in Huntington before performances Tuesday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 15 at Radio City Music Hall,

"We didn't want to conflict with Radio City by doing another New York City show," Bloom explains about what she calls a public dress rehearsal, like an out-of-town tryout of a Broadway play. "It's going to be, in a fun kind of way, rougher around the edges. We'll be starting and stopping and we wanted to make it feel separate and a little more casual than Radio City. So I think it will be a really interesting and much more intimate show."

In either venue, she notes, the revue will be much expanded from "Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!" that ran immediately after the final episode on April 5.

"I'm literally still scripting it and revising the set list," Bloom says in this May 2 conversation, "because the finale was only 42 minutes and the [stage] show is twice as long and I didn't want to repeat too many jokes. So I'd say that structurally it's maybe half the same," with added songs and more language-explicit versions of others. "All the series regulars and most of our recurring cast are joining us," she says, with series co-creator Aline Brosh-McKenna taking actress Rachel Grate's place as Rebecca's frenemy Audra Levine.

The Paramount show isn't Bloom's only connection to Long Island: Her comedy writer-producer husband, Dan Gregor, 37, was born and raised in Hewlett and graduated in 2000 from George W. Hewlett High School, where he was an editor of the school paper, the Hewlett Spectrum.

"Whenever we're on Long Island, I really like that his bedroom is really a time capsule," Bloom says. "My parents have turned my old bedroom into kind of a spare space, but his have kept his bedroom pretty much the same. He has all the old high-school newspapers in this kind of cupboard. I like reading all of his opinion pieces from when he was 16 or 17."

Next up for Bloom, among other possibilities, is working with one of Queens' favorite daughters. "I think Fran Drescher already hinted that we're working on something 'Nanny'-related," Bloom says, referring to Drescher's 1990s sitcom "The Nanny," for which a reboot attempt involving Drescher and rapper Cardi B recently fell through. "It's really great to be working with someone who also co-created her own show and played a heightened version of herself."

It doesn't get more real than that.