'Ray Donovan' ending after seven seasons

"Ray Donovan” will no more fix shady and complicated situations. The premium cable network Showtime said Tuesday that the popular crime-drama starring Liev Schreiber is ending.

"After seven incredible seasons, 'Ray Donovan' has concluded its run on Showtime," the network said in a statement. "We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."

"Slainte," wrote Schreiber, 52, on social media, using a common Irish-language salutation meaning “health," captioning a black-and-white photo of himself in character as fixer Ray Donovan, lifting a glass of whiskey in a toast. His half-brother, actor Pablo Schreiber ("Orange Is the New Black”), commented on Instagram, "Congratulations on a tremendous run! Your talent, intelligence and leadership shine brightly. On to the next!"

"Ray Donovan," which also starred Paula Malcomson as Donovan's wife, Abby; Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok and Pooch Hall as siblings; and Jon Voight as their manipulative father, Mickey, premiered in 2013. In September of last year, the show filmed for two days in Freeport, doubling for Fire Island.

On Jan. 21, Schreiber had written on Instagram, "What an amazing journey it's been. I've been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming. I know the big question on everyone's mind is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it's in the networks hands. … Either way it's been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it."