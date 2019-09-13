Showtime's "Ray Donovan" filmed scenes from several upcoming episodes this week along Freeport's Nautical Mile, which was standing in for Fire Island.

The crime drama, starring Liev Schreiber as the titular professional "fixer" and Jon Voight as his manipulative father Mickey, filmed part of a season 7 episode in two shooting days: Wednesday from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursday from approximately 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The location was dressed to resemble a gay-pride parade, with extras lining Woodcleft Avenue. Shooting also took place on Suffolk Avenue.

"Apparently getting the cranes and equipment over [to Fire Island] would have been too difficult," said Freeport Village Clerk Pamela Walsh Boening on Friday. Production representatives "told me they were looking for a water / beachfront community and they found what they wanted on Nautical Mile."

She added, “They said everybody they worked with in the village" -- which has hosted such productions as USA Network's "Royal Pains," FX's "The Americans" and the recent Starz pilot "Hightown" -- "was very accommodating in getting this done, especially considering it was very short notice, maybe a week. The mayor and the board of trustees are filming-friendly," she noted.

The crew was there "for the full week, from the 9th through the 13th. They set up on Monday and Tuesday and shot Wednesday and Thursday and are breaking down today." Municipal parking lots around Woodcleft Avenue were used as staging areas.

The cast on location included stars Schreiber and Voight as well as cast-member Pooch Hall, who plays Daryl, Mickey's son from an affair. "They were stopping and taking photos with all the people who asked and they were so gracious to everybody," Boening said. Area residents posted photos on social media with the stars, one person writing, "Security wasn't letting people across the street but we went and nobody stopped us. [My husband] got a nice handshake from Liev. He's handsome and nice."

Season 7 is scheduled to premiere Nov. 17.