'Ray Donovan' movie in the works

The Showtime crime drama "Ray Donovan," canceled last year after seven seasons and 82 episodes, is returning in a feature film.

The pay-cable network announced Wednesday that Liev Schreiber, who earned three Emmy Award nominations playing the titular "fixer," will star and with, showrunner David Hollander, co-write the script. Hollander will direct the movie, tentatively scheduled to begin filming later this year in New York and to air on Showtime. Jon Voight will reprise his role as Mickey Donovan, with Kerris Dorsey returning as Ray's daughter, Bridget.

The film picks up from season seven, with Mickey having fled and Ray determined to find and stop him from causing additional carnage. It also addresses the fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud. "Told ya," Schreiber, 53, tweeted cheekily Thursday. "Thanks to all the amazing Donofans for making this happen." In a video the same day on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Schreiber, wardrobed in a US military uniform and bearing a cut across his nose, prefaced a seconds-long teaser clip, saying, "To all the amazing 'Ray Donovan' fans who have supported us on this incredible journey and tuned in every Sunday night to watch me get punched in the face over and over and over again, this is for you."